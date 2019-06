About Us Rent My Wardrobe is a female owned and operated company based in Dallas, Texas. The brand was conceptualized on the premise of empowering and equipping women to become their own entrepreneur and creating a platform to educate and motivate younger women interested in business. The beauty behind the concept is the reach of multi-layers of socioeconomic classes and age ranges of females. Users have a two-way advantage of saving money on clothes they rent and making money on clothes they list. We are dedicated to giving back to the community and creating opportunities for women to flourish.